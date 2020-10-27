I Bought a Witches’ Prison

When Ursula Kemp walked along these same streets 400 years earlier, St. Osyth was a broken town with a desecrated monastery. “It would have felt like the ends of the earth,” said Marion Gibson, Professor of Renaissance and Magical Literatures at the University of Exeter. “It was a society of people who were forced together…a kind of powder keg of festering resentment.” Kemp was likely middle-aged, illiterate, and poor, yet respected as a cunning woman — a type of magical individual who, in exchange for coins or cheese, could cure colds or place the occasional curse. One day in 1582, Grace Thurlowe, a neighbor, called on Kemp to help her sick child. Kemp recited a spell three times: “A good child, how thou art loden.” The boy recovered.

A bitter disagreement erupted over payment. When Thurlowe’s newborn baby fell from her cot and snapped her neck, she accused Kemp of causing the death by witchcraft. These accusations were rife in Essex, where the poor sometimes faked bewitchment to receive money given in pity, and cunning folk interfered in local disputes. back then, courts tried individuals for crimes associated with their witchcraft rather than for witchcraft itself, and nobody in Essex was above suspicion. Husbands accused wives. Children accused their mothers. Grace alerted her employer and local magistrate, Lord Bryan Darcy, who arrested Kemp and threw her in the Cage. Darcy’s father had been “bewitched to death,” authorities believed. This inspired his crusade against what he called: “Sorcerers, wizzardes…witches, wise women.”

By the summer of 2005, Vanessa Mitchell had settled into the Cage and discovered a tremendous sense of freedom. She had found a new job selling caravans at a nearby vacation park. There, her charming smile and well-honed sales pitch cast a spell over the older customers. “I was earning six, seven grand a month on commission,” she told me. With Kirtly helping to pay her mortgage, Mitchell had never felt wealthier.

Nicole Kirtly and Vanessa Mitchell in the Cage. Credit: Vanessa Mitchell

Kirtly stayed home while Mitchell went to work. On weekends they howled along to Oasis records and drank wine. It wasn’t the settling down that Mitchell had imagined, but it was bliss. Then, strange things started to happen. Both women saw tiny bright lights floating through the house. “Things would just disappear and turn up in bizarre places,” Kirtly told me. “As you walked through the door, you had a feeling as if, like, you’re trying to wade through jelly.” Sometimes, at night, the heavy latch on Kirtly’s bedroom door rattled, as if someone was trying to break in.

Freddie Young became a frequent guest. “Some days I’d knock and we’d chat and catch up about things,” he said. Young told Mitchell he lived with his grandparents in the old bakery. It had once burned down in a fire, he said, and Nan often saw the ghosts of the baker’s three daughters. Grandad spent his days drinking in the King’s Head, which is how Young found out about the witches. He was sitting outside the pub when he saw an old woman in the Cage’s window. Nan gave him a lecture about the afterlife. His grandmother wasn’t a witch with “a freaky-deaky pointy hat and a cauldron,” Young explained. “But she always had some kind of lotion or potion on the go.” Nan always steered clear of the Cage when she flew through the village on her mobility scooter.

That October, Mitchell and Kirtly decided to throw a Halloween party at the Cage. They both dressed like stereotypical, if sexy, witches. “Stripy tights, pointy hats…little short dresses,” recalled Kirtly. Hours before the guests arrived, they were applying black lipstick when they heard a huge crash downstairs.

“What’re you doing?” Mitchell shouted down.

Kirtly appeared from her bedroom.

“What are you telling me off for? I haven’t done anything!”

The two witches looked at each other but said nothing. Then they crept down the stairs. They felt a presence in the house, but no one was there.

In the days following Halloween, the energy in the home completely changed. “The TV [volume] was going up and down, it was just ridiculous,” said Mitchell. Fridge magnets flew across the room. Kirtly saw a soda can slide across the kitchen table on its own. The old chain — that Mitchell believed dated to the jailhouse days — had started to swing violently at night, and the door to the hallway slammed shut with a bang. Then, at night, Mitchell started to hear the disembodied voices of infants, just like her mother’s heroin babies.

Photographs seen in the Cage. Credit: Vanessa Mitchell

Soon after, Mitchell and Kirtly marched over to the village church and asked to see the vicar. Both women recall a meeting with Rev. Martin Flowerdew, who Kirtly described as a “trendy vicar.” Beloved Rev. Flowerdew, 50, wore a tidy beard and a controversial earring, and was fascinated with the archaeology of St. Osyth. He agreed to visit the Cage, Mitchell said. (Rev. Flowerdew declined to comment for this story.)

“The vicar walked in, and he sat down in the front room and we had a really long chat,” Mitchell recalled. Kirtly had gone out for the day, and when Mitchell gave the vicar the tour, the Cage was eerily silent. “He started getting his robes and his holy water out and everything, and I said, ‘is this common?’”

“I’m going to tell you this,” Mitchell remembers the Vicar saying. “‘I’ve been in lots of parishes…but never since I’ve come to the parish in St. Osyth have I had so many people coming to me in private, and coming to me in church, saying I need you to come to bless the house, I’ve got a haunted house.’ I can tell you of at least four houses up this road I’ve been into. I’m not going to tell you what houses they are, because that’s private.’”

The vicar recited some prayers, Mitchell recalled. Then they took a second walk around the house. Everything was quiet until they reached the upstairs bathroom. Both the bathtub faucets were gushing water.

“I told you!” Mitchell cried. “I told you!”

She said the vicar agreed there was something not right about the house. “He said ‘I can feel it…if you have any more problems, call me.’”

“Of course it didn’t change anything in the house,” Mitchell said. She never called the vicar back.

Despite the horrors at home, things were looking up for Mitchell’s love life. While she was selling caravans in nearby Seawick one day, a customer arrived from London with a friend, named Jay. “He was very handsome, very funny…I fell for him,” Mitchell admitted. Soon Jay was living in the Cage. “He didn’t believe in ghosts or anything like that at all,” she said. “And I remember we were sitting in bed one evening watching TV, and he had a Coke can by the side of his bed, and it literally flew off and smashed on the other side of the room.”

During a whirlwind romance, they decided to get married in Las Vegas, but Mitchell got cold feet. What if she was jumping into something that would become a nightmare, like her current real estate investment? “I cancelled it a few days before. He wasn’t the right person,” she said. They stayed in touch, but Mitchell was sleeping alone again. “I was sleepwalking,” she recalled. “Same time every night…I ended up waking up every night in the hall. By the hanging place where [the previous owner] had hung himself,” she said. It felt like the house was goading her. She’d hear voices in her head that whispered: Kill yourself, kill yourself, kill yourself.

Mitchell was relieved when Kirtly’s boyfriend Jim moved into the Cage. “He didn’t believe in ghosts or the paranormal,” Mitchell wrote, but after several months in the Cage he “flatly refused to be left alone inside the house.” The three roommates made a pact: “Under no circumstances would we leave any one of us alone inside the old prison, for any reason at all. We began to plan our lives and daily schedules around that single, unbreakable rule.” But in October of 2006, Kirtly told Mitchell that she and Jim were moving out. They were expecting a baby. “I couldn’t blame them,” Mitchell recalled. The Cage was no place for children. By then, she was slowly accepting that it might not be a place for any living being.

To avoid being alone, Mitchell filled the Cage with visitors. One afternoon, she invited Kirsty Williams and her husband Neil for drinks. Neil, who was serving in the British Army, was the first to see the blood. Twenty or thirty droplets of deep red blood splattered the floor, as if dropped from a pipette, or a bleeding nose. Williams told me: “I’m a nurse. I work in cancer, in hematology. I definitely knew that was blood, but couldn’t explain it…it wasn’t there when we arrived.”

Everyone panicked as Mitchell searched for a credible explanation: “The first thing we’re thinking is shit, somebody has a door open, or a window open, and a cat’s come in that’s injured.” Maybe it was one of the crows that often flew inside the Cage and smashed against its windows trying to escape. But they found nothing. Mitchell took it as a warning.

Crows often flew into the Cage and smashed into the windows. Credit: Vanessa Mitchell

Mitchell’s friends started to feel uneasy about visiting the Cage. “There was another incident,” Williams told me. “Vanessa felt what she described as something, or somebody, biting her ear!”

“I just absolutely screamed!” Mitchell recalled.

After two years in the Cage, Mitchell had given up searching for rational explanations for the strange activity. Cell phone towers, electromagnetic fields, and practical jokers were no longer feasible. She had come to terms with living alongside the spirit of “one or more witches.”

Then, in the summer of 2007, Mitchell felt unwell.

“I kept on going back to the doctor and he kept on giving me loads and loads of tablets. He thought I had pelvic inflammatory disorder,” she told me. At the hospital, a nurse smeared cold gel onto her stomach, and applied an ultrasound wand. The nurse saw the issue: “You’ve got a five-and-a-half-month-old baby in there.”

Mitchell screamed!

She refused to look at the screen. Being a single parent was not in her plans. But raising a child in the Cage was impossible. “I knew that a baby’s never going to be safe in that house,” she recalled. A blind panic rose inside Mitchell. I can’t even cope with this house alone, she thought. How the hell can I do this?